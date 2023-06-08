© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

EMU renews partnership with university in China

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published June 8, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT
EMU president James Smith (center) stands with officials at Beibu Gulf University.
1 of 3  — img12421_story-20230606170338.jpg
EMU president James Smith (center) stands with officials at Beibu Gulf University.
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu
President Smith spoke at the unveiling ceremony designed to strengthen and further the partnership between the two universities.
2 of 3  — Monument-Sign-Unvailing-_-President-Smith-remarks.jpg
President Smith spoke at the unveiling ceremony designed to strengthen and further the partnership between the two universities.
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu
Dean Qatu, BGU leaders, and President Smith stand by the newly unveiled sign declaring the official name Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University.
3 of 3  — Monument-Unvailing-EMU-BGU-leaders-and-students.jpg
Dean Qatu, BGU leaders, and President Smith stand by the newly unveiled sign declaring the official name Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University.
Eastern Michigan University / emich.edu

Eastern Michigan University President Jim Smith has returned from a visit to Beibu Gulf University in southern China.

The president and other EMU officials recently traveled there to strengthen their ongoing partnership with BGU. The two universities established a program two years ago that allows BGU students to take courses at EMU and graduate with a degree from both schools.

President Smith says they couldn’t visit the campus until now because of travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Think of it as a ribbon cutting. We were able to cut the ribbon and open the facility although we’ve been operating for almost two years.”

Smith says it was great to finally meet the students and faculty involved in the partnership, and he hopes some of Beibu Gulf’s faculty will be able to tour EMU’s campus this November.

WEMU News Eastern Michigan UniversityJames SmithChinaeducation
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
