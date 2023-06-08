Proposed state laws could add to hate crime prosecution powers in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County’s prosecutor is keeping his eye on Lansing where new hate crime laws are being worked on this week.

Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit says there are multiple provisions of the laws being discussed that could have an impact on how he can prosecute hate crimes locally. He says it would allow him to prosecute those that involve mixed motives, like an argument that started out for one reason, but turned into a racially motivated act.

And he could prosecute hate that is real or perceived, like an Islamophobe who targets a Sikh, thinking they are Muslim.

He says there are also provisions for the first time related to hate crimes against the disabled.

"So, certainly, if we see a case where someone is targeted because of their disability, we can now bring that case forward."

He says targeting people for their sexual identity and gender identification is already prosecuted as a hate crime in the county.

