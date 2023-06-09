Local library district promotes reading with summer event

The Ypsilanti District Library is kicking off its summer-long challenge.

The Summer Challenge happens annually at the Ypsilanti District Library. It includes local activities and challenges that promote reading, learning and exploring.

With every challenge completed, a digital badge is provided. These can be collected and later redeemed for prizes.

Sam Killian is the community relations coordinator with the Ypsilanti District Library. He says that the Summer Challenge aims to be an engaging way for students to maintain their reading skills.

“There’s always kind of, you know, a little bit of a summer slide that happens, which can really kind of dense progress that students have made throughout their school year. And so, this is meant to kind of close that gap a little bit.”

Over a thousand people in last year’s Summer Challenge read at least six books.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

