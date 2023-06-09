© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Local library district promotes reading with summer event

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published June 9, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT
CCAC North Library
/

The Ypsilanti District Library is kicking off its summer-long challenge.

The Summer Challenge happens annually at the Ypsilanti District Library. It includes local activities and challenges that promote reading, learning and exploring.

With every challenge completed, a digital badge is provided. These can be collected and later redeemed for prizes.

Sam Killian is the community relations coordinator with the Ypsilanti District Library. He says that the Summer Challenge aims to be an engaging way for students to maintain their reading skills.

“There’s always kind of, you know, a little bit of a summer slide that happens, which can really kind of dense progress that students have made throughout their school year. And so, this is meant to kind of close that gap a little bit.”

Over a thousand people in last year’s Summer Challenge read at least six books.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Librarysummer readingYpsilanti District Libraryreading
Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
See stories by Victoria Smith
Related Content
  • Ann Arbor Summer Festival
    WEMU News
    40th Ann Arbor Summer Festival set to open
    David Fair
    As we’ve moved from pandemic to endemic, a sense of normalcy is returning. But, the impacts linger. The Ann Arbor Summer Festival and its Top of the Park concerts, events and activities begin on Friday, June 9th. While much will feel the same there have been challenges and there will be some differences. The festival's executive director, Michael Michelon, joined WEMU's David Fair to take us on a festival journey.
  • Air conditioner
    WEMU News
    Michigan utilities increase electricity rates for summer
    Josh Hakala
    DTE and Consumers Energy have increased energy rates for the summer. This year, DTE joined Consumers in implementing a “time of day” rate structure for its customers. WEMU’s Josh Hakala reports.
  • ChatGPT can answer many medical questions correctly, but experts warn against using it on its own for medical advice.
    WEMU News
    U-M artificial intelligence experts share ChatGPT lessons with Ann Arbor public
    Cathy Shafran
    Artificial intelligence experts at the University of Michigan have concluded an extensive examination of the new AI writing software, ChatGPT. They will be sharing their results in Ann Arbor this week with those who may be interested in using the writing tool for themselves or their children. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran has details.