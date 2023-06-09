Toyota expands in Washtenaw County with a $50 million battery testing lab

Toyota has announced a new, major investment in Washtenaw County.

In a Thursday announcement, Toyota said it would be spending nearly $50 million to build a vehicle battery testing laboratory at its already-existing research center in York Township that is near Milan and Saline. The site is at Platt and Willis Road near US-23.

For York Township supervisor Chuck Tellas, who has been watching Toyota build a business and research center there over the past nearly two decades, a third development is welcome news.

"It has a very positive impact, first of all, just for the tax base that pretty much goes to the schools around here. And they’ve been very good neighbors."



Also on Thursday, the Toyota Foundation announced a $10 million investment in an Eastern Michigan University STEM learning project for students at Ypsilanti and Lincoln schools.

