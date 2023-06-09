With air pollution high, Ann Arbor Public Schools asking people to take extra precautions

Air quality levels are at an unhealthy level in Washtenaw County, according to the state of Michigan’s environmental data. As a result, Ann Arbor Public Schools issued an advisory to parents and students.

The air pollution from the Canadian wildfires is putting county residents at risk. Those with asthma and other respiratory conditions are being encouraged to take extra precautions.

People should stay indoors, but those who go outside are asked to take more breaks and do less intense activity.

With many schools holding outdoor activities for the last day of school, AAPS spokesperson Andrew Cluley says everyone should watch out for symptoms.

“Coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, those types of things are what we’re having our staff make sure that we watch our kids for but then also reminding our parents that when the kids come home for them to be keeping an eye on their kids as well.”

Anyone who is having trouble breathing should immediately seek medical attention.

