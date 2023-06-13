© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Washtenaw County gas prices up this week, but significantly lower than last year

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published June 13, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT
Pumping gas
Mike Mozart
/
Creative Commons
Pumping gas

It’s a good news/bad news report on gas prices this week in Washtenaw County.

On the negative side of the coin, gas prices in Washtenaw County have shot up over the past week. AAA Michigan’s spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland, says the hike in gas prices is because of a fluctuation in crude oil prices and more people driving so demand is up.

As a result, she says, in Washtenaw County, gas prices went up by some 11% in just one week.

"In Ann Arbor, you guys are one of the more higher areas in the state at $3.66 a gallon for regular unleaded."

On the positive side, she says, that $3.66 a gallon is significantly lower than what we were paying a year ago this week. Back in June 2022, she says, we were paying $5.27 a gallon – that’s $1.61 more than we’re paying this week.

WEMU News GasGas priceswashtenaw countyAAA MichiganAdrienne Woodlandcrude oil
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
