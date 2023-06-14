Food assistance available to kids this summer who need consistent meals when school is out

For many children in Washtenaw County, when school goes away for the summer, so does a consistent source of food. To help solve this problem, Food Gatherers is bringing back its Summer Food Service Program.

There are two ways for kids under 18 to get free meals during the summer. It’s called the Meet Up and Eat Up program. Food Gatherers used school and census data to research where the biggest needs are in the county. Then, they set up meal sites in those areas. Right now there’s 13 of them. In addition, there are six mini grocery distribution sites, which are like traditional food pantries. LeRonica Roberts is the Community Food Programs Manager at Food Gatherers. She says last year, they distributed more than 60,000 meals and the goal is to help as many kids as possible.

“If you look like a child that’s 18 years or younger, you are served. And that’s all you need. And it’s for children only, so adults aren’t served, but just show up and say ‘I would like a lunch.’”

This program, which begins June 20th, is funded by multiple corporate donors and the Michigan Department of Education.

