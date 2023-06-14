Ypsilanti seeking community benefits ordinance committee members for affordable housing development

A tax break on a redevelopment project in Ypsilanti has triggered the need for another citizen-based Community Benefits Ordinance committee. The group is being asked to give residents a voice in an affordable housing development on the 200-block of North Washington Street.

Last night, the city hosted a kickoff meeting at City Hall. Avalon Housing took questions from community members and presented their plan to demolish the building that was destroyed by a fire in 2017. In its place, they will build 22 one-bedroom apartments.

Among the concerns brought forth by residents include the building being environmentally-friendly, parking, and rental costs.

Katie Jones is Ypsilanti’s Economic Development and Equity Coordinator. She says there are a lot of options to be negotiated with the developer.

“There’s suggestions within the ordinance of benefits that can be provided [by the developer] and so certainly that’s a starting point. It doesn’t have to be the beginning and the end but they’ll work from those suggestions.”

Nominees for committee members are expected to be presented to the city council at next Tuesday’s meeting. If there aren’t any major delays, the plan is to break ground early next year.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org