Washtenaw County offers tips to reduce mosquito population

Washtenaw County officials say it’s still too early to determine how severe this year’s mosquito season will be.

This spring started off drier than normal, but the recent rain this week is starting to change that.

Amanda Harris is a CDC associate working with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says there are few things residents can do to help reduce the mosquito population around their homes.

“Eliminating standing water in your yard. Cleaning your gutters. Emptying any flower pots that may have filled up with water or any other items in your yard that might hold water.”

Harris says wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts, as well as using insect repellant while you are outdoors can also help reduce your chance of getting bitten.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org