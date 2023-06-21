Fewer police stops for racial equality proposed in Ann Arbor

Police in Ann Arbor would no longer be able to pull over motorists for offenses like a broken taillight under an ordinance that received full city council support this week. It’s a measure aimed at racial equality on the roads.

Under the provision, officers in Ann Arbor would be prohibited from making a traffic stop for such offenses as a cracked windshield, loud exhaust, tinted windows, objects hanging from a rearview mirror, a broken taillight or issues with registration stickers and plates.

Ann Arbor’s first ward city councilwoman, Cynthia Harrison, says for people of color stopped by police for these situations, it creates ongoing trauma and sometimes life-threatening danger.

"Why are we creating a situation that can cause harm and trauma largely to Black and Brown individuals? This should not be happening."

She says her goal is for Ann Arbor’s "driving equality ordinance" to be replicated across the state.

