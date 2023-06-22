Ann Arbor U.S. Rep. Dingell submits gun safety proposal for 4th time

For the fourth Congress in a row, Ann Arbor U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell is pushing a bill that would take on the gun industry.

Dingell says she has submitted a measure that would eliminate the Consumer Product Safety Commission exemption from regulating firearms.

Dingell says she hopes the fourth time's the charm and that people will realize it is not a 2nd amendment issue.

"Many people believe someone is trying to take their gun away. And I’m not trying to take their gun away. I’m simply trying to ensure the consumer product, in this bill, is not something that can harm someone who is an owner and thinks it’s safe and it isn’t."

Under her proposal, the CPSC would be able to regulate firearms for safety defects through warnings and recalls.

