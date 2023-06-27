Congresswoman Debbie Dingell holding forum on dioxane plume

The public is getting a chance to learn more about the effort to clean up the toxic Gelman 1,4 dioxane plume spreading under Ann Arbor.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are hosting a forum this Wednesday to provide an update and answer the community’s questions.

Congresswoman Dingell says a lot of people have questions about where things stand and what’s being done.

“People in the community are concerned about the spreading and want to know what the status is of the EPA. I think there is significant progress that has been made, which the EPA will communicate to the community.”

The forum is being held at the Learning Resource Center on Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor. It will take place on Wednesday, June 28th, at 5:30 p.m.

