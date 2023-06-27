Investigation underway for quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti

On the evening of June 26, deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of shots fired by the 800 block of George Place.

There were four victims hit by gunfire. Three of these victims were teenagers, and they were also brothers.

The 16-year-old and the 20-year-old have passed away.

With the investigation still ongoing, no motives or suspects have been determined.

Derrick Jackson is a spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“As far as we know, there’s no additional, immediate danger right now to the community in that area. We do know, always, in situations like this, the likelihood of retaliation is pretty high.”

In an effort to prevent ripple effects, the Sheriff’s Office is asking families to have conversations with young people who may have known those involved.

Anyone with information is also asked to call the office’s confidential and anonymous tip line at 734-973-7711.

