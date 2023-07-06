Border to Border Trail construction delayed in Scio Township

Work is being delayed on a new section of the Border to Border Trail in Scio Township.

Construction is being halted for two months on a paved pathway that runs from Zeeb Road to Delhi Road along the Huron River.

Peter Sanderson is the Project Manager for the Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation Commission. He says because there is a railway near the site, work had to temporarily stop while the project’s contractor gets permission from Amtrak to continue.

“We have two out of the three approvals right now that are required. So, we’re hoping that it will be less than two months.”

Construction is expected to resume sometime after Labor Day. In the meantime, traffic restrictions on Huron River Drive between Zeeb and Delhi are being lifted until work can resume.

