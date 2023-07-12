Lyme disease cases on the rise in Washtenaw County

The number of confirmed Lyme disease cases in Washtenaw County has tripled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now at a 10-year high.

61 cases were identified in 2022, with 44 of them thought to have occurred within the county.

The health department’s epidemiology program manager, Laura Bauman, says they think a few factors are contributing to the increase, like a spike in the local tick population.

“Not only are they becoming more abundant across the whole county, but there is also a higher rate of infection in the ticks."

Bauman says people have also been spending more time outdoors since the start of the pandemic, which also increases a person’s chance of encountering ticks.

