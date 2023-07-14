Dexter gets boost in funding for new community center

The City of Dexter is one step closer to building a new Multigenerational Community Center.

State lawmakers have secured $8.5 million in additional funds to help pay for the project.

State Senator Sue Shink helped secure the funds. She says this goes a long way towards building the new facility.

“I know that there are other funding sources being pursued, but it’s probably the major chunk of the funding that’s needed to make this happen, so I’m really excited about this.”

Shink says the new center will provide benefits to the whole community, especially local seniors, whose current facility is struggling to keep up with rising demand.

