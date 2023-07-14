© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Townie Party is back to kick off Ann Arbor Art Fair week on Sunday

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT
Residents gather at the Townie Street Party.
Residents gather at the Townie Street Party.
Kids having fun at the Townie Street Party.
Kids having fun at the Townie Street Party.
Performance at the Townie Street Party.
Performance at the Townie Street Party.
Beer being served at the Townie Street Party.
Beer being served at the Townie Street Party.
Face painting at the Townie Street Party.
Face painting at the Townie Street Party.
Residents at the Townie Street Party.
Residents at the Townie Street Party.
A child meets a spider at the Townie Street Party.
A child meets a spider at the Townie Street Party.
Dart for Art race in Ann Arbor.
Dart for Art race in Ann Arbor.
After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Townie Street Party is returning this Sunday. In the previous 17 years, the party took place the Monday before the Ann Arbor Art Fair as an after-work event.

This year, organizers have moved it to the Sunday before, and it will be an all-day event.

Angela Kline is the executive director of The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. She says the party will take place after the Dart for Art race and will include numerous activities.

“The art activity zone where we have the Ann Arbor Symphony, University of Michigan labs, Hands-On Museum, the Leslie Nature Center. Come and do wonderful art activities with the entire family.”

Registration for the Dart for Art race is currently open, and runners can register the day of the race.

The Townie Street Party will be on Sunday, July 16th on East Washington Street between Thayer and Fletcher Streets. The Ann Arbor Art Fair begins Thursday, July 20th.

WEMU News Ann Arbor Art FairTownie Street PartyAnn Arbor Street Art fair-The OriginalAnn Arbor
