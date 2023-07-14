Townie Party is back to kick off Ann Arbor Art Fair week on Sunday

After a three-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Townie Street Party is returning this Sunday. In the previous 17 years, the party took place the Monday before the Ann Arbor Art Fair as an after-work event.

This year, organizers have moved it to the Sunday before, and it will be an all-day event.

Angela Kline is the executive director of The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original. She says the party will take place after the Dart for Art race and will include numerous activities.

“The art activity zone where we have the Ann Arbor Symphony, University of Michigan labs, Hands-On Museum, the Leslie Nature Center. Come and do wonderful art activities with the entire family.”

Registration for the Dart for Art race is currently open, and runners can register the day of the race.

The Townie Street Party will be on Sunday, July 16th on East Washington Street between Thayer and Fletcher Streets. The Ann Arbor Art Fair begins Thursday, July 20th.

