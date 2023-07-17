Scholarship for Ypsilanti residents aims to get adults over 25 into a college classroom

Ypsilanti residents without a college degree can have tuition paid for under a new scholarship.

The Michigan Reconnect Scholarship aims to get adults over the age of 25 into a college classroom and working toward an associate degree or a certificate of completion.

The program would pay for tuition at Washtenaw Community College and cover other fees that aren’t included by Pell Grants.

To qualify, a potential student would have to be a resident of Michigan for at least a year and have a high school diploma, GED or certificate of completion.

WCC is hosting a pair of free informational sessions about the scholarship: an in-person one on Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Parkridge Community Center and another will take place on YouTube from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Registration is required for both information sessions. You can sign up for the in-person session here or for the YouTube session here.

