WEMU News

Scholarship for Ypsilanti residents aims to get adults over 25 into a college classroom

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT
Washtenaw Community College logo
Washtenaw Community College
/
wccnet.edu
Washtenaw Community College logo

Ypsilanti residents without a college degree can have tuition paid for under a new scholarship.

The Michigan Reconnect Scholarship aims to get adults over the age of 25 into a college classroom and working toward an associate degree or a certificate of completion.

The program would pay for tuition at Washtenaw Community College and cover other fees that aren’t included by Pell Grants.

To qualify, a potential student would have to be a resident of Michigan for at least a year and have a high school diploma, GED or certificate of completion.

WCC is hosting a pair of free informational sessions about the scholarship: an in-person one on Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Parkridge Community Center and another will take place on YouTube from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Registration is required for both information sessions. You can sign up for the in-person session here or for the YouTube session here.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

