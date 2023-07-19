Ann Arbor School Board transitions to new president

The Ann Arbor School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday to formally transition to a new president. This is after Jacinda Townsend Gides stepped down from that role.

According to the board’s bylaws, vice president Rima Mohammad is next in line to lead. After she was formally acknowledged as the new president, she was sworn in.

Mohammad, who was elected to the board last November, is a pharmacist who teaches at the University of Michigan.

Mohammad has a number of priorities that she wants the board to continue to address as students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But we are dealing with the effects of the pandemic, especially in our schools, and we’re seeing it and – everyone is seeing it – so, really focusing on mental health, the academics, and some of the resource gaps that are happening, and then equity.

Townsend Giddes will remain on the board as a trustee. Krystal Dupree was unanimously voted as the new vice president.

Owing to the number of out-of-town book-related events I have this fall, I am, alas, resigning my presidency of the Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education. I have so appreciated working with the community in this role, and look forward to continuing my work as a trustee. — Jacinda Townsend (@JacindaAuMaroc) July 17, 2023

