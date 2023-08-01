"More creative and open": Park on Ann Arbor's west side receiving upgrade, expansion

Construction begins this week to expand and upgrade a popular park on Ann Arbor’s west side.

Allmendinger Park, located on Pauline Blvd., will be receiving a number of new play structures to go along with the existing ones. The new additions are the result of a recent parks survey.

Among the new features include a new play structure, a log crawl, stump steppers and a boulder mountain for climbing.

Dharma Akmon is a city council member representing the Fourth Ward.

“A lot of these elements, I think, are meant to be more like nature play elements. Less directive. More creative and open. Allows kids of all ages to explore with more natural elements and interact in different ways.”

The expansion will keep the play structures under the shade of the giant trees in the park. This was a popular request by the public.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org