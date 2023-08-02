Washtenaw County officials working on new early voting system

Washtenaw County election officials are working on a new early voting system for use in future elections.

Recent changes to Michigan law will soon require polling places to be open for nine consecutive days ahead of every major state and federal election.

Washtenaw County’s Director of Elections, Ed Golembiewski, says they’re making great progress.

“We’re in the planning stages right now. We expect to have agreements in by the end of October, and I do expect that we’ll probably engage nearly all of the jurisdictions in the county in these arrangements.”





Golembiewski says only the cities of Ann Arbor and Milan have chosen to opt out so far. Ann Arbor is already working on its own independent system, and Milan has to do its own because it straddles two counties.

