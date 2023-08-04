Washtenaw County's election officials predict most votes will come from absentee ballots

Washtenaw County officials are anticipating up to 90% of the votes cast in next week’s election will come from absentee ballots.

Recent changes to Michigan’s election laws have made it easier to request an absentee ballot.

The county’s Director of Elections, Ed Golembiewski, says a lot of Washtenaw County residents are using the option.

“There are many voters that are on the permanent absentee ballot application list right now that receive an application automatically in the mail and then are sort of prompted that there’s an election upcoming and they return the application and get their ballot.”

Golembiewski says that process is also making it easier for people to participate in elections, which is also helping to boost voter turnout.

