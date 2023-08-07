Milan voters head to polls Tuesday to narrow down city council candidates

For the first time since 2003, there are enough candidates running for Milan City Council that a primary is required. Voters will narrow down the field during Tuesday’s election.

Eight candidates are running for three open seats. Voters will choose no more than three, and the top six vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

There is only one incumbent: Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Kerkes, who is running for a third term. The other two open seats were vacated after Jessie Nie and David Baldwin did not file for reelection.

Lavonna Wenzel is Milan’s City Clerk.

“It’s exciting to see people really wanting to get involved and be more engaged in our tiny little city.”

The three winners in November’s general election will serve four-year terms. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

