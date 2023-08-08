Proposed Ann Arbor ordinance would require each home sale to include energy assessment

Home sales in Ann Arbor would require an energy assessment. That’s the aim of a proposed city ordinance. The first reading passed unanimously at last night’s city council meeting.

It’s called the “Home Energy Rating Disclosure” ordinance, and it is intended to be a consumer protection. If it ultimately passes, an energy score would be assigned to any home that goes up for sale.

The score would be based on a number of factors: an estimate on the total monthly or annual cost needed to operate the home, how it compares to similar-sized dwellings, and if there are any on-site renewable energy.

Missy Stults is Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director.

“It’s really about the performance of that home to make sure, you know, you’re not buying a home that you can’t afford to heat or cool.”

Stults says this is the second of three consumer protection ordinances around energy. The first that was passed was the energy and water disclosure benchmarking ordinance. The next will be focused on rental units.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org