Ypsilanti city manager Frances McMullan steps down

This week, Ypsilanti City Council approved a separation agreement as the city manager is choosing to step down.

Frances McMullan has spent the last 16 years working for the City of Ypsilanti, including as city manager since 2019.

McMullan plans to spend more time with her growing family, which is expecting to add another grandchild this week. She also plans to do some nonprofit work and help grow the church that her husband is a pastor of.

Among the accomplishments McMullan is most proud of as city manager is improving the diversity within the city workforce and helping Ypsilanti get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve had the privilege of hiring a new police chief, I had the privilege of hiring the fire chief, bringing back the freighthouse into the city’s control, and so now, we’ve turned it into a great place for community activities.”

McMullan’s last day on the job is Friday. Then, City Clerk Andrew Hellenga will take over as the interim city manager.

