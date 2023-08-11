© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Striking graduate workers to submit counter offer to University of Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
GEO members on strike on the University of Michigan campus.
GEO members on strike on the University of Michigan campus.

The University of Michigan had offered a 20% pay raise over a three-year period for workers on Ann Arbor’s campus. This was on Aug. 2.

In a vote last night, nearly three-quarters of the Graduate Employees’ Organization voted to submit a counterproposal.

They were satisfied with the offered pay raise. Now, they are requesting changes for more marginalized members, such as an expansion of disability accommodations.

Amir Fleischmann is a spokesperson for GEO. He says that these requests are low-cost.

“And I think they’re very much in line with the university’s big commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

They will be presenting their counter offer to Human Resources today.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
