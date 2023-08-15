© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

Michigan Medicine study shows older adults with cognitive impairments are likely to drive

89.1 WEMU | By Victoria Smith
Published August 15, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT
Driving
PxHere
/
pxhere.com
Driving

Hundreds of individuals aged 65 or older participated in a new Michigan Medicine study. These individuals tested to have a likelihood of cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Over 60% of those impaired were still driving. Their caregivers were concerned about the safety of this, with nearly one-third of them feeling this way.

Lewis Morgenstern is a neurologist and professor at the University of Michigan. He says that driving involves memory, reading, and visual spatial abilities.

“People who have cognitive impairment can have interruptions and problems with all of those issues. And they can also have problems making the right decisions at times, and that can impair their ability to drive safely.”

Researchers encourage caregivers to discuss driving with individuals early on.

Victoria Smith
Victoria Smith is a senior at Eastern Michigan University who is studying media studies and journalism. In addition to working as a summer intern at WEMU, she is the content editor for The Eastern Echo.
