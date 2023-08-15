Michigan Medicine study shows older adults with cognitive impairments are likely to drive

Hundreds of individuals aged 65 or older participated in a new Michigan Medicine study. These individuals tested to have a likelihood of cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Over 60% of those impaired were still driving. Their caregivers were concerned about the safety of this, with nearly one-third of them feeling this way.

Lewis Morgenstern is a neurologist and professor at the University of Michigan. He says that driving involves memory, reading, and visual spatial abilities.

“People who have cognitive impairment can have interruptions and problems with all of those issues. And they can also have problems making the right decisions at times, and that can impair their ability to drive safely.”

Researchers encourage caregivers to discuss driving with individuals early on.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

