Double Trash Week returns to Ypsilanti

The City of Ypsilanti will be allowing residents to put out twice the normal limit of trash. This includes both 32-gallon containers and large items.

A single-family home will be allowed to place out six containers and two items, a two-unit will be allowed 12 containers and four items, and a three-or-more unit will be allowed 18 containers and six items.

The day of trash pickup will stay the same.

Bonnie Wessler is the director of public services for the City of Ypsilanti. She says the Autumn Double Trash Week occurs at a time it may be needed.

“... so it’s around the time that leases are up and about the time when classes come back in; so when everybody’s doing their big spring purge and their big end of summer cleanout too.”

The next Double Trash Week will take place in the spring.

