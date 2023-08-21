Realtor association opposes Ann Arbor's proposed Home Energy Rating Disclosure ordinance

An ordinance that requires home sales in Ann Arbor to have an energy assessment is expected to pass at tonight’s city council meeting. However, not everyone loves the plan.

The “Home Energy Rating Disclosure” ordinance is intended to be a consumer protection. If the second reading passes tonight, an energy score would be assigned to any home that goes up for sale.

The score would be based on a number of factors. Those include an estimate on the total cost needed to operate the home and how it compares to similar-sized dwellings.

Tom Renkert is the CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors. He spoke out against the ordinance at the August 7th city council meeting. He said the ordinance does little to help the city achieve its A2Zero goals.

“It targets a small group of owners selling their homes which is given by the owner to the buyer who typically does not have the financial resources to act on the recommendations.”

Missy Stults, the city’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, says buyers are not required to act on the recommendations. She adds the assessment ensures prospective home buyers have the information they need to make an informed decision.

