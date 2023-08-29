COVID-19 numbers trending in wrong direction as school begins in Washtenaw County

The COVID-19 hospitalization admission level remains low, but as students return to the classroom this week, some of the COVID data in Washtenaw County is trending in the wrong direction.

The daily average of positive case reports and COVID-related hospitalizations both went up from the previous week. That’s according to the county’s most recent report, published last Friday.

There is also increased concern over a new faster-spreading variant. Washtenaw County was the first county in the nation to identify it.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is a spokesperson with the county Health Department.

“It’s not necessarily unusual for us to see some of that [COVID] activity picking up in the fall. The question is always how bad does it get or how high it will continue.”

The guidance from the health department hasn’t changed with the core recommendation being, if you are sick, stay away from others and stay up to date on your vaccinations.

There is a new COVID vaccine that is expected to be released in September.

