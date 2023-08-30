Ann Arbor School Board meets tonight with superintendent's fate in the balance

The Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education will meet again tonight amid efforts to terminate the contract of Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift.

The agenda for the meeting is very simple. There will be a public comments period, followed by the board going into a closed session. The trustees could emerge from the meeting to vote on an issue, but that remains to be seen.

Three weeks ago, the board voted to issue a pre-termination without cause notice to the Superintendent and to authorize the school board’s attorney to enter into formal negotiations over a separation agreement.

A week ago, at the board’s last meeting, several members of the public spoke in support of Swift, while others criticized her leadership. The specific reasons for Swift’s potential termination has not been made public by the board.

The meeting will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Earhart Road Building.

