U-M's Guaranteed Income pilot program for Ann Arbor set to get underway

Next month, the Guaranteed Income pilot program in Ann Arbor will be accepting applications for participants.

The pilot, funded by $1.6 million American Rescue Plan dollars, will provide 100 Ann Arbor residents with $528 per month for 24 months. The goal is to provide stability to low income individuals.

Kristin Seefeldt is the associate director of the University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. She said the program is targeted toward entrepreneurs, and that is meant in the broadest sense of the term.

“So, this could be people who are actively have their own business, maybe they sell things on eBay or Etsy, maybe they mow people’s lawns occasionally, do hair, do gig work like drive for Uber, so it’s a very long list of things you could do.”

Applications will go live on October 2. and, after participants are randomly chosen, the first payments will be sent out in January.

