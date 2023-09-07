Ann Arbor seeks to improve the process of adding traffic calming measures to city streets

In an effort to make the streets safer, the City of Ann Arbor passed a resolution to make traffic calming projects more efficient.

When residents want to slow down the traffic in their neighborhood, they can petition the city to install speed bumps or raised crosswalks.

In recent years, the city has increased the budget and hired a consultant to help manage the increased demand for the projects. Now, the resolution will empower city staff to make changes to traffic calming policy, rather than going through city council.

Other changes include making it harder for residents to block a traffic calming project and city staff will evaluate the need for road safety tools anytime there is a road resurfacing project.

Molly Kleinman is a member of the Ann Arbor Transportation Commission.

“As it turns out that people want to live on streets that are safe and where they are not experiencing cars flying down them all day.”

Kleinman says by making streets safer, it helps the city accomplish its Vision Zero goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on Ann Arbor roads.

