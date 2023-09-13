Ann Arbor School Board expected to approve resignation and separation agreement with district Superintendent Wednesday night

When the Ann Arbor Board of Education meets tonight, they are expected to vote on a tentative resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift.

Two weeks ago, the board’s trustees voted on a motion to adopt a resolution to approve a voluntary settlement and resignation agreement with Swift.

However, because trustee Jeff Gaynor was absent due to health reasons, the motion did not receive a majority of votes and failed 3-3.

Assuming all of the board members are present, and no one changes their vote, the motion is expected to pass 4-3.

If the motion passes, the board would begin the process of transitioning to an interim superintendent and begin the search for a permanent replacement. The specific reasons for board members wanting to oust Swift remain unknown.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Earhart Road Building and will be streamed online.

