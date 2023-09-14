Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent's resignation made official

The Ann Arbor Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Jeanice Swift at last night’s meeting.

On a 5-to-2 vote, the board’s trustees approved a motion to adopt a resolution to approve a voluntary settlement and resignation agreement with Swift. By agreeing to resign, Swift and the board avoid what would likely be a legal battle. The specific reasons for the five board members wanting to oust Swift have not been made public.

Board president Rima Mohammad voted in favor of the motion.

We are committed to work together to ensure a smooth and solid school year and any transition if taken with Dr. Swift we will continue to focus on our students and their quality of education, our shared priorities, and the critical mission of the Ann Arbor Public Schools

Trustee Susan Ward Schmidt voted against it and called the process "dysfunctional" and "disrespectful."

The [ ] that’s been spread on social media and the ouster of Dr. Swift has done nothing … nothing … to help solve our problems. It’s created chaos and has damaged the reputation of this district.

The next step facing the board is to name an interim superintendent, and to begin a national search for a permanent replacement. As part of the agreement, Swift, who was hired as superintendent in 2013, will remain on to assist with the transition.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org