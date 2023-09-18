Ann Arbor park expected to be rechristened 'Bicentennial Park' by City Council

A park in Southeast Ann Arbor that is expected to receive a makeover for the city’s 200th birthday will likely get a new name at tonight’s city council meeting.

Southeast Area Park, located near the corner of Ellsworth and Platt Roads, would be known as Bicentennial Park. That’s if the resolution passes.

The city has significant plans to upgrade the park during Ann Arbor’s Bicentennial year in 2024. While it is still very much in the planning stages, one of the key features in the works is the installation of a universal-access splash pad.

According to city staff, the goal is to complete that prior to 2025. Public engagement to discuss other aspects of the park’s improvements will be announced in the near future.

While some state money for the project has been provided already, the city is still seeking additional funding sources for other upgrades and features for the park.

The vote on the resolution for the renaming will take place at tonight’s meeting at City Hall beginning at 7 p.m.

