Ann Arbor submits report to state showing condition of city's roads, bridges

Ann Arbor City Council voted to approve the city’s 2023 Transportation Asset Management Plan at last night’s meeting.

The report is required to be submitted to the state every three years. It’s an overview of Ann Arbor’s transportation assets, such as bridges, culverts, and traffic signals. But the biggest item in the report is the condition of the pavement and roads.

The data, which is a few years old, says 30% of the city’s major roadways are in poor condition. 23% are rated as “good”. The rest, 47%, are listed as “fair”.

Nick Hutchinson is Ann Arbor’s city engineer. He says while the roads have room for improvement the city’s 16 bridges are in very good condition.

“We’ve only got one bridge that is in relatively poor condition, that’s the East Medical Center Drive bridge over near the hospital, and that’s scheduled for rehabilitation next year.”

The city is finishing up plans for rehabilitating that bridge and construction will begin next spring. It is expected to take most of next year to be completed.

