Ann Arbor School Board reveals plan to fill board vacancy, name interim superintendent

Last night’s Ann Arbor Public Schools Board of Education meeting addressed two main issues: taking steps to choosing an interim superintendent and replacing a board vacancy.

Trustee Jacinda Townsend Gides announced her resignation on Monday. She cited personal reasons that led to her to move to Rhode Island where she is a professor at Brown University.

Applications for the position will be due by October 4th and the public interviews will take place at the October 11th board meeting. The chosen candidate will serve out the remainder of Townsend Gides’ term through 2026.

If a replacement is not approved by October 17th, the Washtenaw Intermediate School District will appoint someone.

Dr. Jeanice Swift resigned as superintendent last week and the search for an interim will begin at next week’s meeting. The board’s attorney will choose a candidate or candidates to present to the trustees.

Once the board chooses an interim, that person will enter into contract negotiations.

