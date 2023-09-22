Ann Arbor A2ZERO Green Fair returns on Friday

As part of the city’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, Ann Arbor’s A2Zero Green Fair returns Friday with a focus on transportation.

The goal of the bi-annual fair is to show the public all the different ways they can reduce their carbon footprint.

Attendees will be able to test drive electric vehicles and bikes. And there will be a number of vendors and organizations that will be there to provide information about environmental issues, including the circular economy, solar technologies, green transportation, plant-based foods, among other sustainability-friendly products and services.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the credits and rebates for home solar have been very popular, but there is so much more available.

“There are credits and rebates with respect to heat pumps, with respect to duct work, with respect to other energy efficiency programs. The city is going to layer its own rebates on top of the Biden-Harris Inflation Reduction Act rebates to help, particularly our lower-income residents.”

The Green Fair runs from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Ann Arbor.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

