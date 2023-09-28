No decision yet on replacement for former Ann Arbor Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift

Ann Arbor Public Schools will have to wait a little longer for an interim superintendent.

At last week’s meeting, the Ann Arbor School Board’s attorney, David Comsa, was tasked with nominating a candidate to replace Dr. Jeanice Swift. She officially resigned two weeks ago.

At last night’s meeting, board president Rima Mohammad told her fellow trustees that Comsa’s process for selecting candidates to be the interim was still ongoing. Mohammad tells WEMU that she is optimistic that there will be a candidate or candidates presented at the October 11th meeting.

Because an interim has not been named, the board also voted to request that Swift’s last day be pushed back from October 31st to November 16th. Her legal council still has to approve the request.

