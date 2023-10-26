Ann Arbor Public Schools prepares to ratify new interim superintendent's contract

Two weeks ago, Assistant Superintendent Jazz Parks was chosen to take over as the interim superintendent for Ann Arbor Public Schools. Two weeks later, a contract is ready for the school board to approve.

Parks will take over as superintendent on an interim basis, replacing Dr. Jeanice Swift who agreed to resign last month. The last step to officially hiring the 17-year AAPS veteran is for the school board to approve her contract.

After negotiating with the board’s attorney, a draft contract was delivered to the trustees this week.

Some members of the board wanted to move forward with voting to ratify the contract. However, the motion to add the vote to the agenda failed 4-to-3. Those who voted against it wanted more time to evaluate the deal and some minor changes that were made in the last few days.

Parks’ contract will not have the opportunity to be approved until the next board meeting on November 8th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org