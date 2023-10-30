Ann Arbor mayor launches new PAC for progressive campaigns

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor has started a new political action committee aiming to support local, progressive campaigns and policies.

The “Ann Arbor for Everyone” PAC aims to make the city “more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive”. It was launched by Mayor Taylor to supplement fundraising efforts in non-election years.

He says the PAC will be used both to raise money and communicate with community members.

“Broadly speaking, I’ll be looking to help communicate with community members about housing and the housing crisis that we are experiencing in our community.”

Taylor says, similar to his goal in local government, the PAC will focus on, what he calls “the basics”, including environmental, transportation, and housing issues.

