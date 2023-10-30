Rep. Carrie Rheingans faces rent hike after introducing rent control bill

State Representative Carrie Rheingans introduced a rent control bill into the state Legislature last month. Now, the Democrat from Ann Arbor is facing a rent hike from her landlord.

The state of Michigan has had a statewide ban on rent control in place since 1988. In response to rising rents in cities like Ann Arbor, the bill calls for the repeal of that ban.

Rheingans, who lives in a property managed by CMB Property Management, received notice that her rent would be increased from $1,500 per month to $2,000 per month.

Rheingans says while the rent increase is unrelated to her bill, her situation is a prime example of why rent stabilization is needed.

“We have families with kids here. Single moms. This is … this is outrageous!"

Rheingans adds that she is hopeful that the bill can receive a committee hearing sometime this fall.

