Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby donates $1M to alma mater EMU

Prior to last night’s Monday Night Football game against the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby made a significant donation to his alma mater.

Crosby, one of the greatest defensive players to ever play at Eastern Michigan University, donated $1 million to the athletic department. He spent four years at EMU where the Eagles were the only Division 1 school to offer him a scholarship out of high school.

“You know, Eastern [Michigan] is the whole reason I was able to get a Division 1 opportunity to play football, able to chase my dreams and go after what my ultimate goal was, to make it to the NFL.”

The 26-year-old is in his fifth season with the Raiders, who drafted him in the fourth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. Next year, the university will name the field at Rynearson Stadium after Crosby, and the two-time Pro Bowler says it’s the “ultimate honor”.

“I always talk about legacy, that’s something that’s the most important thing to me. Money, all the things that come with playing in the NFL are great, but I want to leave a legacy, not only for myself, but for my family, my daughter, my wife, who also went to Eastern Michigan.”

Crosby was a two-time All-MAC selection in his four years at EMU and was inducted into the Eagles’ Ring of Honor earlier this year.

