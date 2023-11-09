Jazz Parks named Ann Arbor Public Schools interim superintendent 

Jazz Parks is the new interim superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools. She was approved at last night's Ann Arbor School Board meeting.

Jazz Parks is currently the assistant superintendent of school leadership for AAPS but has worked with the school district in different roles for seventeen years.

Andrew Cluley is the director of communications for the school district. He says the board of education is excited for Parks to assume her new role.

“Everyone in the district has been working with Jazz for many, many years, and we know that she’s going to do a great job as she steps up into this new role.”

Parks will begin working as interim superintendent on Friday, November 17th.

Cluley says the school district has just started the process of finding a permanent superintendent but plans to work with community members throughout the hiring process.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org