City officials gearing up for the Ann Arbor's 2024 Bicentennial celebration

Ann Arbor city officials are preparing for the city’s 200th birthday next year.

The bicentennial celebration will honor Ann Arbor's history and community throughout 2024.

Milton Dohoney Jr. is Ann Arbor’s city administrator and is among the committee organizing the celebration. He says local businesses, and schools will all take part in the festivities.

“We want this celebration to be inclusive. We want everyone who’s here to fell a part of it and to feel like they are involved.”

Projects for the bicentennial include the development of self-guided walking tours across the city, fundraising for the Elk lodge, and partnering with local establishments to host in-person events.

Dohoney encourages local groups to consider aligning annual activities with the bicentennial. He hopes that throughout the celebrations, residents consider how they can continue making Ann Arbor a better place to live.

