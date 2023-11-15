New highway corridor construction leads to lane closures on I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation is working to provide special lanes for connected and automated vehicles. However, those commuting westbound on I-94 will see lane closures this week.

Road crews will close the middle lane of westbound I-94 from Belleville to Rawsonville roads. The construction is part of a pilot project making a new highway corridor intended to expedite and modernize traffic flow.

Michele Mueller works for the Michigan Department of Transportation and is managing the project.

“The project is actually focused on connected and automated vehicle deployment. So, this’ll be the first of its kind in the U.S., and we’ve chosen a section on I-94 between Belleville to Rawsonville roads to do this pilot project.”

She says construction on the project will conclude in the upcoming weeks but start up again in the spring. Once completed, the pilot project will operate for two years.

