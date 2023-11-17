Ann Arbor unveils curbside electric vehicle charging stations

The City of Ann Arbor unveiled new utility-pole mounted, electric vehicle charging stations yesterday.

The new chargers are part of the city’s larger “A2Zero” path to carbon neutrality. The chargers are curbside and are intended to make EV charging more accessible to renters, or those who otherwise can’t charge an EV at home.

Missy Stultsis the director of Ann Arbor’s office of sustainability and innovation. She says providing more public EV chargers is part of the city’s plan to transition to “beneficial electrification”.

“So, having streetside charging available for people helps us ensure that we can have a more just transition to electrification of our vehicles, kind of more broadly. It means that people have access to charging where they live, work, play and recreate.”

Stults says the A2Zero plan is also working to cut half the number of total miles traveled by vehicles by installing additional bike lanes and improving pedestrian paths.

