Ann Arbor City Council to discuss city solar panel installation and geothermal project

At tonight's meeting, the Ann Arbor City Council will vote on resolutions that could further the city’s "A2Zero" plan.

The items include a $2.5 million grant to install solar panels and EV chargers at municipal facilities and funding for further research on the ongoing Bryant District geothermal project.

Missy Stults is the director of Ann Arbor’s office of sustainability and innovation. She says, if the resolutions are approved, municipal energy systems would be more reliable and less expensive.

“We’re going to see savings in our operations because our energy bills are going to drop when we’re pulling from the sun or a geothermal system that we have installed. That means there’s more dollars to go back into programming and other kinds of service delivery.”

Although these items focus on city facilities, Stults says the department has many community-facing projects that are ongoing.

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote on these items and more at tonight's meeting at 7 PM.

