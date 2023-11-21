Bryant Community Center to become net-zero learning facility

The City of Ann Arbor has been awarded a grant to renovate the Bryant Community Center into a net-zero public facility.

The grant for the Bryant Community Center, amounting to over $180,000, will be used to install electric appliances, energy efficient windows, and geothermal systems.

Lisa Disch is a member of Ann Arbor City Council and voted to accept the grant.

“The community center will be equipped with solar and battery and, ultimately, geothermal, and it will be a place where people can see exactly how reliable that is and how this kind of microgriding works.”

The grant will also fund educational programs open to the public, intended to demystify the technology the city plans to use to reach its carbon neutrality goals.

